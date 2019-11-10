Hill completed his only pass attempt for 17 yards, adding an 11-yard carry and a three-yard reception in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Hill's usage as a gadget player was on full display in a losing effort against the Atlanta Falcons. He saw action as a passer, rusher and receiver, though he didn't do much in any of those roles. Despite the return of Drew Brees, Hill's role has remained steady as a low-usage, jack-of-all-trades player, and that usage hasn't parlayed into much success as a consistent fantasy option this season.