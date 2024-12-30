Hill (knee) recently underwent surgery, and he's expected to make a full recovery, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Hill tore his left ACL in Week 13 against the Rams. With surgery complete and successful, the veteran tight end will work to return to action next season. Hill's current contract with New Orleans runs through the 2025 campaign.
