Hill rushed three times for 17 yards in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill continues to be uninvolved at quarterback, as Teddy Bridgewater has commanded the Saints' offense brilliantly, leading the team to a 4-0 record sans Drew Brees. Hill has attempted only one pass in four games with Bridgewater as the starter, and his usage as a gadget player makes him an unappealing deep-league option.