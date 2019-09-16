Hill caught two of three targets for 16 yards in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Hill surprisingly didn't attempt a pass or take a carry in Sunday's loss, seeing all his production come on two receptions. He has little standalone value outside of deeper leagues at this point, though he will move into the top backup quarterback role behind Teddy Bridgewater if Drew Brees (hand) is forced to miss time.