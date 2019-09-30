Hill rushed two times for 16 yards in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

After Sean Payton hinted that Hill might be involved in the passing game alongside Teddy Bridgewater, Hill hasn't attempted a pass in two games with Bridgewater as the starter. Hill is being deployed as nothing more than a gadget player, and he is best used for deep leagues that utilize two quarterbacks or a superflex position.