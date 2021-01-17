Hill (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Buccaneers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network report.

The Saints will presumably re-evaluate Hill in a workout early Sunday before ruling on his status ahead of the 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 30-year-old looks to be trending in the wrong direction after he managed only one limited practice this week while battling the knee injury. In addition to Hill, the Saints are also expected to be without the services of No. 2 running back Latavius Murray (quadriceps), so Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara would both seem less likely to lose out on scoring opportunities in the red zone.