Hill (foot/hand) is not expected to play against the Panthers in Sunday's Week 14 contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill entered the weekend listed as questionable despite not being able to take part in practice at all this week. He's now being viewed as unlikely to be able to suit up, which would mark his first missed game of the campaign. Hill's versatile role will be tough to replace, but his probable absence could be softened to some extent by the expectation that fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) will be able to play.