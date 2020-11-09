Hill completed both of his pass attempts for 48 yards, rushed seven times for 54 yards and caught his lone target for 21 yards in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

In a game the Saints led handily throughout, Hill got a chance to dig into his versatile toolbox by making an impact as a passer, receiver and running back, leading the team in rushing yards along the way. Hill continues to see work and is mostly a touchdown-dependent fantasy option when the Saints are playing in a competitive game.