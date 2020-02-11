Hill said he'll leave New Orleans if he doesn't eventually get a chance to start at quarterback, Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press reports.

Hill presumably understands that he won't have a shot at the starting job until Drew Brees decides to retire, something that hasn't officially been determined but doesn't seem likely to happen this offseason. Hill may be hinting at a desire to replace Teddy Bridgewater -- an impending free agent -- as the No. 2 quarterback, though it would be tricky for the 29-year-old to take on that responsibility while also handling his accustomed roles as a gadget player on offense and a member of multiple special teams units. For what it's worth, former Saints special teams coach Mike Westhoff told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that he expects Hill to be the eventual successor to Brees in New Orleans. Hill is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Saints presumably will use a first- or second-round tender to provide some protection from offer sheets.