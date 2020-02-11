Saints' Taysom Hill: Wants to play QB eventually
Hill said he'll leave New Orleans if he doesn't eventually get a chance to start at quarterback, Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press reports.
Hill presumably understands that he won't have a shot at the starting job until Drew Brees decides to retire, something that hasn't officially been determined but doesn't seem likely to happen this offseason. Hill may be hinting at a desire to replace Teddy Bridgewater -- an impending free agent -- as the No. 2 quarterback, though it would be tricky for the 29-year-old to take on that responsibility while also handling his accustomed roles as a gadget player on offense and a member of multiple special teams units. For what it's worth, former Saints special teams coach Mike Westhoff told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that he expects Hill to be the eventual successor to Brees in New Orleans. Hill is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Saints presumably will use a first- or second-round tender to provide some protection from offer sheets.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Headed for bigger role in 2020?•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Blows up for 125 yards in OT loss•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores long receiving touchdown•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Gets involved all over the field•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Catches touchdown in win•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Falls back to earth•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.
-
10 Crazy Stats from 2019
The Fantasy Football podcast discussed 10 crazy stats from 2019 on Friday's podcast, including...