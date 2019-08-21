Ginn did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear whether Ginn is dealing with an injury or simply receiving a veteran rest day. Ginn is primed for a key role in New Orleans' receiving corps assuming full health. The 34-year-old wideout is locked in as one of the team's primary deep threats, and will compete with second-year pro Tre'Quan Smith for the No. 2 receiver role behind Michael Thomas.