Ginn (knee) has been activated from injury reserve and will join the 53-man roster, Field Yates of ESPNreports.

As a result, Ginn is eligible to play Sunday against the Steelers, however it's unclear if the Saints will actually utilize their speedy wideout right away or choose to play it safe given they need either a Bears loss or win in either of the next two weeks to clinch either the No.1 or 2 seed in the NFC. Ginn hasn't played since Week 4 thanks to a knee injury, but presents a much-needed element of explosiveness for a Saints' offense that has struggled in recent weeks.