Saints' Ted Ginn: Back at practice
Ginn (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ginn was absent from practice the past two days for an unspecified reason, but he returned to work Thursday, which paves the way for him to be available to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Jets. Ginn logged 17 snaps in this past Sunday's preseason win over the Saints, en route to catching both of his targets for 17 yards.
