Saints' Ted Ginn: Big play sets up game-winning kick
Ginn had four catches on seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's win against the Browns.
Ginn did nearly all of his damage on a 42-yard catch-and-run that set up the Saints' game-winning field goal in the final minute. A bigger day was within reach for Ginn, but Drew Brees underthrew the wide-open speedster on what would have been a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter, which allowed cornerback Damarious Randall to break up the pass. In the end, Ginn is a decent option in deeper fantasy leagues -- capable of making a huge play downfield in any given game -- but he is still third in the Saints' pass-catching pecking order, behind No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, which leaves him prone to weekly volatility.
