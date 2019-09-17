Play

Ginn didn't receive a target in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Ginn played 39 of 65 possible snaps (60 percent), but he couldn't follow up on Week 1's 7-101-0 performance. The 34-year-old has always been a volatile fantasy asset with an ability to garner the deep ball, so the occasional zero isn't especially surprising. His fantasy value takes another hit as long as Drew Brees (wrist) is out and Teddy Bridgewater is under center, but Ginn may be one of the few pass-catching options left if Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) can't shake his injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories