Saints' Ted Ginn: Boom-or-bust option
Ginn didn't receive a target in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Ginn played 39 of 65 possible snaps (60 percent), but he couldn't follow up on Week 1's 7-101-0 performance. The 34-year-old has always been a volatile fantasy asset with an ability to garner the deep ball, so the occasional zero isn't especially surprising. His fantasy value takes another hit as long as Drew Brees (wrist) is out and Teddy Bridgewater is under center, but Ginn may be one of the few pass-catching options left if Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) can't shake his injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...