Ginn caught four of six targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card win over the Panthers.

Ginn burned his former team with a season-long, 80-yard touchdown to close the first quarter. With the help of that timely contribution, Ginn accumulated his second-most yards in any game this season. Still capable speeding past defenders, Ginn now boasts solid momentum heading into next Sunday's divisional round clash versus the Vikings.

