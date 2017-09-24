Saints' Ted Ginn: Catches long touchdown versus Panthers

Ginn caught two of his three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Panthers. He also gained 15 yards on his lone carry of the 34-13 win.

Ginn made his money with one big play in this one, hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. The veteran wasn't heavily targeted, but his role in the offense is likely to revolve around big gains this season, rather than sheer volume. It was good to see Ginn come through with a splash play, but he remains a boom-or-bust fantasy option next week against the Dolphins.