Saints' Ted Ginn: Catches long touchdown versus Panthers
Ginn caught two of his three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Panthers. He also gained 15 yards on his lone carry of the 34-13 win.
Ginn made his money with one big play in this one, hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. The veteran wasn't heavily targeted, but his role in the offense is likely to revolve around big gains this season, rather than sheer volume. It was good to see Ginn come through with a splash play, but he remains a boom-or-bust fantasy option next week against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...