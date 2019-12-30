Play

Ginn caught one of two targets for 10 yards in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

It was a disappointing, yet unsurprising end of the season for Ginn. A boom-or-bust option all year, he finished his third season in New Orleans with a 30/421/2 receiving line, aided by a seven-catch, 101-yard effort in Week 1.

