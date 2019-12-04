Ginn was unable to bring in his only target of Thursday's 26-18 win over Atlanta.

Sunday marked the second time in his past four games that Ginn was held catchless and his single target was his lowest total since Week 10 of 2017. The veteran target has struggled to find momentum this season. He went off for 101 yards in Week 1, but hasn't reached 50 yards since as tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara have served as the most prominent secondary options behind Michael Thomas in the passing game. Sunday doesn't look much rosier with a date against the league's top-ranked pass defense, San Francisco.