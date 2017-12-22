Ginn (ribs) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Ginn may have been healthy enough to play last week if the Saints had really needed him, but the team unsurprisingly opted for a cautious approach as heavy favorites against the Jets. With the need far greater this time around, Ginn logged a full practice Friday in preparation to return for Sunday's crucial NFC South battle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories