Ginn (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Saints have reduced Ginn's practice workload the past two weeks in an effort to reduce stress on his ailing knee. He was a limited participant throughout the week, never in true danger of missing Sunday's potential shootout. Ginn will fill his usual role as the No. 2 wide receiver in an offense that's been heavily reliant on Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.