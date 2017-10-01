Saints' Ted Ginn: Contributes 60 all-purpose yards
Ginn rushed once for nine yards, brought in both of his targets for 25 yards and tallied 26 yards on three punt returns in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London.
Ginn turned in a serviceable performance with the few opportunities he saw against his original NFL team, but he was a distant third option in the passing game to Michael Thomas and RB Alvin Kamara. The veteran speedster hasn't logged more than four receptions over the first four contests, and he could see his involvement take a hit when Willie Snead (hamstring) finally makes his way onto the field. Despite his complementary role, Ginn remains a viable option in deeper formats, particularly those that also factor in return yards. He'll look for his first explosive effort in a Saints uniform when New Orleans tangles with the Lions following a Week 5 bye.
