Saints' Ted Ginn: Corrals eight passes against Vikings
Ginn caught eight of 11 targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings. He also took one carry for eleven yards.
Ginn could've had a bigger day had a 29-yard touchdown not been called back due to penalty. Still, he fared well against a tough Vikings secondary that ranked among the league's best in most defensive categories against the pass during the regular season. Although the Saints are now out of postseason contention, Ginn remains under contract for the next two seasons along with teammate Michael Thomas, though it's worth noting that Willie Snead will be a restricted free agent at the end of the league year. Regardless, Ginn has established himself as the Saints' clear No. 2 receiver that possesses high upside with an admittedly low floor as Drew Brees' deep threat. He should be considered more valuable in standard leagues than PPR given the nature of his role.
More News
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...