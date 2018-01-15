Ginn caught eight of 11 targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings. He also took one carry for eleven yards.

Ginn could've had a bigger day had a 29-yard touchdown not been called back due to penalty. Still, he fared well against a tough Vikings secondary that ranked among the league's best in most defensive categories against the pass during the regular season. Although the Saints are now out of postseason contention, Ginn remains under contract for the next two seasons along with teammate Michael Thomas, though it's worth noting that Willie Snead will be a restricted free agent at the end of the league year. Regardless, Ginn has established himself as the Saints' clear No. 2 receiver that possesses high upside with an admittedly low floor as Drew Brees' deep threat. He should be considered more valuable in standard leagues than PPR given the nature of his role.