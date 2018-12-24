Ginn caught five of his eight targets to total 74 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers.

Ginn returned to the field for the first time since Week 4 and delivered a number of big plays, while also finishing second on the team in receiving yards and targets. Specifically, he delivered four receptions of 10 yards or more, with his long going for 25. He also saw a season-best eight targets, with only Michael Thomas out-targeting him. Overall, Ginn illustrated that his long absence did not take away from his ability to hit on big plays, making him an intriguing option heading into Week 17 against the Panthers.