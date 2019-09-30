Ginn caught three of five targets for 19 yards in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ginn once again couldn't do much with his opportunities, going for only 19 yards in the win. A bobbled pass intended for Ginn was the source of Teddy Bridgewater's lone interception in the contest. After a huge Week 1 performance, the boom-or-bust Ginn has been all bust. He can be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.