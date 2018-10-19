Saints' Ted Ginn: Expected back from IR in minimum time
Coach Sean Payton said Friday that it's realistic for Ginn (knee) to return from injured reserve in the minimum eight weeks, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
With knee inflammation still troubling Ginn coming out of the bye week, the Saints placed him on injured reserve. The wideout underwent arthroscopic surgery to address the injury the same day, and with the procedure going according to plan, it appears Ginn will have a good shot at returning late in the season. If Ginn's rehab proceeds normally and he's able to resume practicing in early December, he'll be a candidate to return from IR as soon as the team's Week 15 game against the Panthers. While Ginn is sidelined, rookie Tre'Quan Smith appears most likely of the Saints' healthy wideouts to fill the veteran's role as a downfield threat.
