Saints' Ted Ginn: Falls flat in Superdome debut

Ginn had three receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He also had one punt return for 16 yards.

After a solid Week 1 performance, Ginn fell flat in his first game in the Superdome donning the gold and black. With Willie Snead still suspended, Ginn actually ceded playing time to Brandon Coleman, who saw 58 offensive snaps (89 percent) compared to Ginn's 43 snaps. Ginn did not always appear to be on the same page as quarterback Drew Brees -- which may explain the reduced playing time. One play in particular stands out. Down 27-13 and driving late in the second quarter, Brees threw a deep ball on fourth down to Ginn, who had beaten his man by a few steps. The catchable pass was thrown to the outside shoulder, but Ginn failed to adjust to it and it fell incomplete, leaving Brees visibly frustrated. While Ginn will likely make some big plays as the season wears on and he gets on the same page as his new quarterback, the speedy receiver has been an inconsistent fantasy option throughout his career and that trend appears likely to continue in New Orleans.