Saints' Ted Ginn: Feeling healthy during summer
Ginn plans to participate in the non-NFL-affiliated "40 Yards of Gold" tournament-style speed competition June 29, Brett Martel of the Associated Press reports.
Ginn returned from arthroscopic knee surgery to play in Week 16 and in the Saints' two playoff games last season, catching 11 of 21 targets for 176 yards in that stretch. He seems to be enjoying a healthy offseason, and believes the 4.38 40-yard-dash time he submitted at the 2007 NFL Combine hasn't diminished with age, with Ginn attributing his still-impressive speed to improvements in his training regimen and diet. Even if he's right, the 34-year-old wideout will be a long shot to win the televised competition, and he'll later need to fend off 23-year-old Tre'Quan Smith for the No. 2 receiver role in the New Orleans offense.
