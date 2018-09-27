Ginn (knee) practiced fully Thursday, the Saints' official site reports.

Ginn's practice reps have been managed the past three weeks as a result of a knee injury, but it hasn't stopped him from taking the field on game days. After three contests, he's received at least six targets in each one, sitting a distant third (6.3 per game) on the team to Michael Thomas (13.3) and Alvin Kamara (12.7). Ginn will look to produce Sunday versus a Giants defense that has conceded 8.0 yards per target to wide receivers this season.

