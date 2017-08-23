Play

Ginn practiced in full Wednesday, after sitting out drills in advance of Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

No injury was ever associated with Ginn's absence from practice and ultimately the Saints' most-recent exhibition, so rest may have been prescribed for the veteran wideout/returner. While he was signed to serve as a poor man's Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas and Willie Snead will almost certainly be options A and B in the mind of Drew Brees, especially since Ginn has topped out at 49 yards per game in any of his 10 campaigns.

