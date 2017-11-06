Saints' Ted Ginn: Gets into end zone in win

Ginn hauled in four of five targets for 59 yards and a touchdown, gained 21 yards on two kickoff returns and lost five yards on two punt returns in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers.

Ginn hauled in a 36-yard scoring throw from Drew Brees in the third quarter to close out the Saints' scoring on the day. The 11-year veteran has mostly lived up to his big-play reputation since arriving in New Orleans, posting a 17.1 YPC and already logging nine receptions of more than 20 yards -- matching his 2016 figure in that category -- including four over 40. Ginn will look to continue the productive start to his Saints tenure versus the Bills in Week 10.