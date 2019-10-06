Saints' Ted Ginn: Gets into end zone
Ginn brought in both of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.
Ginn made good use of his limited opportunity. hauling in a pretty Teddy Bridgewater pass down the middle for a 33-yard score early in the third quarter, the veteran speedster's first touchdown of the season. Ginn has seen his targets dwindle since logging seven in the opener versus the Texans, but perhaps Sunday's showing will serve as a launching pad for a return to better production. The veteran will look to build up his numbers across the board versus the Jaguars in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...