Ginn brought in both of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

Ginn made good use of his limited opportunity. hauling in a pretty Teddy Bridgewater pass down the middle for a 33-yard score early in the third quarter, the veteran speedster's first touchdown of the season. Ginn has seen his targets dwindle since logging seven in the opener versus the Texans, but perhaps Sunday's showing will serve as a launching pad for a return to better production. The veteran will look to build up his numbers across the board versus the Jaguars in Week 6.