Ginn (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

With his elevation from no participation Wednesday to all activity one day later, Ginn's bout with an illness was merely a temporary concern. He'll look to continue his hot start to the season Sunday against the Rams.

