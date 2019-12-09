Ginn corralled four of six targets for 50 yards in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Ginn had one of his better games of the season, finishing behind Michael Thomas (134) and Jared Cook (64) in receiving yards as he hit the half-century mark. It should be noted that 29 yards of the final receiving total came on a busted play in the fourth quarter where Ginn was left open in the confusion caused by Richard Sherman heading to the sideline. That reception aside, Ginn caught three passes for 21 yards -- not an encouraging figure. He remains a highly-volatile option, and one who should confidently remain on benches or the waiver wire outside of deep leagues.