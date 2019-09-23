Saints' Ted Ginn: Goes for just 15 yards in win
Ginn hauled in two of five targets for 15 yards in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
It was another "bust" day for the boom-or-bust wideout, who went 7/101 in Week 1 before seeing a blank in Week 2 and just 15 yards in Week 3. Even with Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) out of the lineup, Ginn couldn't get much going. Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara combined for 17 targets, leaving the rest of the Saints' pass catchers to vie for scraps from Teddy Bridgewater.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...