Ginn hauled in two of five targets for 15 yards in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

It was another "bust" day for the boom-or-bust wideout, who went 7/101 in Week 1 before seeing a blank in Week 2 and just 15 yards in Week 3. Even with Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) out of the lineup, Ginn couldn't get much going. Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara combined for 17 targets, leaving the rest of the Saints' pass catchers to vie for scraps from Teddy Bridgewater.