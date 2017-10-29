Saints' Ted Ginn: Hauls in another long reception

Ginn caught two of four targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.

The highlight of Ginn's day was a 53-yard reception in the fourth quarter. The veteran speedster has reaped the benefits of playing with one of the league's most effective deep-ball throwers in Drew Brees, hauling in a reception of 40-plus yards in three of the past five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories