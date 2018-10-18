Saints' Ted Ginn: Headed to injured reserve
The Saints will place Ginn (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The transaction comes after Ginn was inactive for the Saints' Week 5 win over the Redskins with the knee injury before he sat out Wednesday in the team's first practice out of the bye week. The fact that Ginn failed to demonstrate any tangible improvement with his condition after a full week to rest likely weighed heavily into the Saints' decision to shut down the 33-year-old speedster. With Ginn sidelined for at least the next eight weeks by virtue of the IR move, opportunity knocks for Cameron Meredith (knee) and rookie Tre'Quan Smith to seize the No. 2 receiver role behind top wideout Michael Thomas.
