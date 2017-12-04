Saints' Ted Ginn: Held to 33 yards
Ginn caught two of three targets for 27 yards and added six yards on one carry in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers.
Ginn set or matched his season-high marks for receptions (seven) and targets (11) the previous week in a 26-20 loss to the Rams, but he accounted for just three of Drew Brees' 34 pass attempts in Sunday's win over the wideout's former team. Given his status as the No. 4 option in the offense behind Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, there will inevitably be some empty weeks for Ginn when he doesn't break off a long gain.
