Ginn corralled two of five targets for 38 yards in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

It was more of the same for the veteran wideout in Sunday's win, as the deep-threat failed to make an impact, even with a combined 67 points scored. He's failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards since Week 1 and scored just twice all year. Even in favorable matchups, such as Sunday's shootout with Carolina, he's more bust than boom.