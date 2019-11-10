Ginn recorded one carry for five yards, while failing to bring in any of his three targets in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

For the second time this season, Ginn posted a donut in the receiving column. He's now gone for under 20 yards receiving in four games this year, accounting for just one score and failing to muster even 50 yards since Week 1's 101-yard outburst. Ginn's value is tied to his deep-ball prowess, though the Saints' gameplan has largely leaned on the running and short-passing game, limiting the speedy receiver's upside.