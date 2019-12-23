Play

Ginn failed to bring in his lone target in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Ginn hasn't made a fantasy impact since Week 1, and Sunday's goose egg was his fourth on the season. He hasn't seen enough looks to warrant fantasy consideration outside the deepest of leagues.

More News

