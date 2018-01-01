Saints' Ted Ginn: Just misses touchdown catch in loss
Ginn caught three passes on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers. He also had one carry for two yards.
Ginn did little in the Saints' regular-season finale, but he should have had a much bigger afternoon, as quarterback Drew Brees overthrew him on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown in the first half. Still, Ginn seems healthy after dealing with a late-season rib injury that sidelined him in Week 15. The former Carolina Panther remains the Saints' No. 2 receiver and will face his old team in the first round of the playoffs next Sunday.
