Ginn caught three passes on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers. He also had one carry for two yards.

Ginn did little in the Saints' regular-season finale, but he should have had a much bigger afternoon, as quarterback Drew Brees overthrew him on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown in the first half. Still, Ginn seems healthy after dealing with a late-season rib injury that sidelined him in Week 15. The former Carolina Panther remains the Saints' No. 2 receiver and will face his old team in the first round of the playoffs next Sunday.