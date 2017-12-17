Saints' Ted Ginn: Likely to sit out Week 15
Ginn (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, won't play in the contest, according to a source familiar with his situation, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Though Ginn apparently isn't dealing with a case of broken ribs, his injury was painful enough to relegate him to only two limited practices during the week. It looks like the Saints aren't eager to put Ginn out on the field at less than 100 percent strength, so his expected absence should open up additional snaps on offense for depth receivers Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis. After catching 141 passes over the last two seasons, Snead has plummeted down the depth chart with just six receptions in eight contests in 2017, but he could have his biggest opportunity of the season to make a fantasy impact with Ginn sitting out.
