Saints' Ted Ginn: Limited by knee injury
Ginn was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Ginn has played third fiddle in the Saints' passing attack through two games this season, with his 13 targets ranking behind Michael Thomas' 30 and Alvin Kamara's 18. The workload has produced a fair enough line of nine catches for 123 yards and one touchdown. After Wednesday's limited session, Ginn appears as if he'll be able to uphold that standard Sunday in Atlanta, but Friday's injury report will give the final work on his Week 3 availability.
