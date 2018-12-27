Ginn was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report due to a knee injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn managed such an issue before landing on IR on Oct. 18, where he remained until last week. In his return this past Sunday versus the Steelers, he played 41 percent of the offensive snaps en route to five catches (on eight targets) for 74 yards. His sudden appearance on the Saints' second Week 17 injury report is some cause for concern, but it could all vanish again by the release of Friday's version.