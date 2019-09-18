Ginn was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a thigh injury, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn followed up his 7-101-0 line on seven targets in the season opener by getting blanked entirely in Sunday's 27-9 road loss to the Rams. He wasn't helped by Drew Brees' early departure with a thumb injury, which has since required surgery and will be accompanied by a recovery timetable of at least six weeks. In Brees' place, some combination of Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will direct the Saints offense. That said, Ginn must get over his thigh injury before he can embark upon this new reality.