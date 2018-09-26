Ginn was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints capped Ginn's practice reps last week as well, but he proceeded to be cleared for Sunday's game in Atlanta. During the Saints' overtime win, he managed season lows in catches (three) and yards (12), but one of those grabs doubled as his second touchdown of the season. Assuming he follows a similar practice regimen this week, he'll take on a Giants defense Sunday that has allowed 8.0 YPT but just one TD to wideouts through three contests.