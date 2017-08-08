Ginn is listed as a starter, ahead of both Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman, on the Saints' unofficial preseason depth chart, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports.

Healthy throughout the offseason program and first two weeks of training camp, Ginn seems to be making a good impression with his new team. It's quite possible he plays ahead of Snead in two-wide formations, as the third-year wideout almost exclusively lined up in the slot last year. Snead will still get plenty of snaps and is a clear favorite to finish second on the team in targets, but Ginn could make the split closer than expected.