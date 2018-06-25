Ginn is one of four Saints wideouts assured of a roster spot, along with Michael Thomas, Cameron Meredith (knee) and rookie Tre'Quan Smith, Larry Holder of The Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn vastly outperformed his contract in the first season of a three-year, $11 million deal, producing 14.8 yards per reception and 11.2 per target, topped off with 12 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games. The 33-year-old nonetheless faces more competition for snaps in 2018, as Meredith could make a push to earn some playing time in two-wide formations. Ginns still profiles as the team's primary deep threat and is locked in for three-wide sets. Last year's efficiency will be tough to match, but a slight uptick in targets (4.7 per game) isn't out of the question.