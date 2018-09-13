Ginn (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ginn took a step forward after failing to log any reps during the Saints' first practice of the week, but a full session Friday would likely eliminate any concern about his availability for the Sunday's matchup with the Browns. The wideout turned in a respectable outing for fantasy owners in a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers with five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown on six targets, but Ginn could see more limited involvement in Week 2 if the Saints are able to control the game flow early on.

