Saints' Ted Ginn: Makes appearance at practice
Ginn (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ginn opened the season with five catches (on six targets) for 68 yards and one touchdown Sunday against the Buccaneers while playing 50 of 64 offensive snaps. The productive outing was followed by a DNP on Wednesday, though, placing a fog over his Week 2 availability. A return Thursday is a good sign for Sunday's game against the Browns, but until the injury report is released, its unclear if he was limited or progressed all the way to a full participant.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...