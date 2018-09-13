Ginn (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn opened the season with five catches (on six targets) for 68 yards and one touchdown Sunday against the Buccaneers while playing 50 of 64 offensive snaps. The productive outing was followed by a DNP on Wednesday, though, placing a fog over his Week 2 availability. A return Thursday is a good sign for Sunday's game against the Browns, but until the injury report is released, its unclear if he was limited or progressed all the way to a full participant.

